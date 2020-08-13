JUST IN
Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 4.84% in the March 2020 quarter
Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 34.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.98% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies declined 34.92% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.98% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.912.85 -33 OPM %24.0828.07 -PBDT0.600.92 -35 PBT0.550.87 -37 NP0.410.63 -35

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:35 IST

