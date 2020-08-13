Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 34.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.98% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies declined 34.92% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.98% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.912.8524.0828.070.600.920.550.870.410.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)