GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.08% to Rs 12174.15 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) declined 56.43% to Rs 654.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1501.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.08% to Rs 12174.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18467.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12174.1518467.445.7012.771249.852744.37728.742307.46654.331501.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)