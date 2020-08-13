GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.43% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of GAIL (India) declined 56.43% to Rs 654.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1501.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.08% to Rs 12174.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18467.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12174.1518467.44 -34 OPM %5.7012.77 -PBDT1249.852744.37 -54 PBT728.742307.46 -68 NP654.331501.95 -56

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:25 IST

