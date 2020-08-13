Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 27.74% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 52.33% in the March 2020 quarter
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the December 2019 quarter
India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 45.33% in the March 2020 quarter
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 41.28% in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 79.36% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 63.08 croreNet profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India declined 27.74% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 63.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.0862.64 1 OPM %88.3293.18 -PBDT21.7629.66 -27 PBT21.4729.58 -27 NP16.5722.93 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU