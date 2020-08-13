Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 27.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 63.08 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India declined 27.74% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 63.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.63.0862.6488.3293.1821.7629.6621.4729.5816.5722.93

