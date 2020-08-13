JUST IN
Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 27.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 63.08 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India declined 27.74% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 63.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.0862.64 1 OPM %88.3293.18 -PBDT21.7629.66 -27 PBT21.4729.58 -27 NP16.5722.93 -28

Thu, August 13 2020.

