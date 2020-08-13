Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 399.91 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 140.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 146.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail announces shut-down due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Aditya Birla Fashion slides after reporting Q4 net loss
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail shuts down retail stores and factories due to COVID-19
-
Sales decline 84.51% to Rs 319.96 croreNet loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 399.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.51% to Rs 319.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2065.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales319.962065.46 -85 OPM %-109.8015.21 -PBDT-300.06237.38 PL PBT-533.4635.14 PL NP-399.9121.56 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU