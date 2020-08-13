JUST IN
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 399.91 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.51% to Rs 319.96 crore

Net loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 399.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.51% to Rs 319.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2065.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales319.962065.46 -85 OPM %-109.8015.21 -PBDT-300.06237.38 PL PBT-533.4635.14 PL NP-399.9121.56 PL

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:25 IST

