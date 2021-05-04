SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd sees good buying

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 982.5, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.69% in last one year as compared to a 59.43% jump in NIFTY and a 65.36% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 982.5, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 14676.35. The Sensex is at 48826.15, up 0.22%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 12.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15529.2, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 986, up 1.92% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 37.69% in last one year as compared to a 59.43% jump in NIFTY and a 65.36% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 65.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

