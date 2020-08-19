SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.48%, up for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 873.15, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.26% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% gain in NIFTY and a 11.13% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 873.15, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 11429.25. The Sensex is at 38696.08, up 0.44%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 2.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10995.6, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 875.5, up 1.54% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 2.26% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% gain in NIFTY and a 11.13% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 59.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

