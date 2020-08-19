Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 1.16%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6973.1, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.63% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6973.1, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 11429.25. The Sensex is at 38696.08, up 0.44%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 18.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7941.85, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6976.4, up 1.29% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is up 12.63% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 52.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)