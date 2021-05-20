SBI MF trims stake in Westlife Development

-
On 18 May 2021, SBI Mutual Fund (MF) sold 3,34,951 equity shares or 0.2150% stake of Westlife Development on the BSE.
Post transaction, SBI Mutual Fund (MF) decreased its shareholding in Westlife Development to 6.3851% stake from 6.60% held earlier. The deal was executed as a market sale on 18 May 2021.
Westlife Development reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.46 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 25.27 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales increased 5.4% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 350.95 crore during the quarter.
Westlife Development focuses on setting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants. The company operates a chain of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald's Corporation USA, through the latter's Indian subsidiary.
Shares of Westlife Development gained 0.45% to Rs 467 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 463.40 to Rs 469 so far.
