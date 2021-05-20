Tanla Platforms reports Q4 PAT at Rs 103 cr

On a consolidated basis, Tanla Platforms' net profit stood at Rs 102.54 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 89.13 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales surged 24.2% to Rs 648.56 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 522.08 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 126.24 crore in Q4 FY21 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 72.44 crore in Q4 FY20. The operating profit during the quarter was at Rs 134.04 crore, rising 129% Y-o-Y (year-on-year).

For FY21, net profit stood at Rs 356.14 crore. Revenue rose 21% to Rs 2,341.47 crore in FY21 over FY20. Operating profit was Rs 433.46 crore, rising by 134%. The operating profit margin for the year increased to 19% from 10%. Cash conversion (operating cash flow to operating profit) at 129%.

Tanla Platforms and all its subsidiaries continue to remain debt free with surplus cash reserves. Cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs 584.14 crore, up from Rs 200.57 crore.

Tanla Platforms's growth in business for the quarter grew by 68 new customer wins. The firm and its subsidiaries also added a total of 259 customers during the financial year pushing the company's revenues by Rs 95 crore.

Uday Reddy, chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms said, "We delivered another fantastic quarter to cap a record breaking 20-21 across all key parameters, with ₹2300+ crore in full year revenue. Tanla is powering digital communications for the world's largest vaccination drive by converting vaccines to vaccinations. Despite a raging pandemic, our team members displayed remarkable strength of character and proved that success can be achieved even in this adversity."

As one of the world's largest CPaaS players, Tanla processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 62% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through its distributed ledger platform - Trubloq, making it the world's largest Blockchain use case.

Shares of Tanla Platforms slipped 1.16% to Rs 879.25 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 869.35 to Rs 929.65 so far.

