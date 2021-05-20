Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 208.73 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 118.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, KSB Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 May 2021.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 208.73 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 118.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.15% to Rs.365.90. Volumes stood at 78500 shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 19.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 43.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43991 shares. The stock increased 2.45% to Rs.186.30. Volumes stood at 13658 shares in the last session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd registered volume of 11.12 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.02% to Rs.24.65. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd registered volume of 10821 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3916 shares. The stock rose 5.83% to Rs.970.00. Volumes stood at 1740 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd clocked volume of 5677 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2081 shares. The stock lost 1.06% to Rs.3,607.15. Volumes stood at 7069 shares in the last session.

