SBI, Titan Company, Hindustan Aeronautics in focus

State Bank of India (SBI): The state-run lender on Friday (2 December) said it has raised Rs 10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bonds, offering a coupon rate of 7.51%. The tenor of these bonds is 10 years. The amount raised through these bonds will be utilized in enhancing long term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing segments.

Titan Company: The Tata Group company on Friday announced that its subsidiary, Titan Holdings International FZCO, had incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Titan International QFZ LLC, in Qatar. Titan International will carry on the business of lifestyle products.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has received Income Tax Refund Order for the Assessment Yeas 2011-12. The said order was passed allowing R&D Expenditure of Rs.595.23 crore as capital expenditure, resulting in refund of Rs.427.45 crore. The said refund includes interest of Rs.176.93 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services said that it has recorded a disbursement of approximately Rs 4,500 crore in November 2022, delivering a 75% year on year (YoY) growth.

PB Fintech: SoftBank on Friday (2 December) sold 5.1% stake worth Rs 1,043 crore of PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar, through bulk deal on the NSE. As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, SVF India Holdings (Cayman) offloaded 2,28,42,424 shares, or 5.08% equity, in the company. The entity is a subsidiary of SoftBank.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Edelweiss Financial Services said that CRISIL Ratings has assigned 'CRISIL AA-/Negative' rating to the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the company.

Hatsun Agro Product: Hatsun Agro Product announced that its board has approved raising Rs 301 crore through rights issue of equity shares. The rights entitlement ratio is set at 1:30 (one rights equity share for every thirty fully paid-up equity shares held by the shareholders, as on the record date).

SJVN: SJVN, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy, secured 200 megawatt (MW) solar power project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

Ion Exchange (India): The company said that it has been awarded a contract by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for setting up of a zero liquid discharge plant at IOCL's Panipat Refinery at a contract value of Rs 343.36 crore.

Cravatex: Cravatex said it completed the sale of its 100% shareholding held in Cravatex Brands, a material subsidiary, to Metro Brands on 1 December 2022.

Rama Steel Tubes (RSTL): RSTL said that it has received orders from Purvanchal Vidut Vitran Nigam and Paschimanchal Vidut Vitran Nigam aggregating to Rs 6.7 crore.

