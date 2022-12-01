Wipro, Zydus Lifesciences, TMB, KPI Green in focus

Wipro: Wipro announced the launch of Wipro Data Intelligence Suite, a one-stop solution for accelerating cloud modernization and data monetization, focused on modernizing data estates, including data stores, pipelines and visualizations, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Topiramate extended-release capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg (USRLD: Qudexy XR extended-release capsules).

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB): The bank has been authorized as an Agency Bank for undertaking Government Business by RBI.

KPI Green Energy: KPI Green Energy said that the board of directors of the company has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 (one) bonus equity share against 1 (one) existing equity shares.

Hatsun Agro Product: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 3 December 2022 to consider, discuss and decide the terms and conditions and other related matters in connection with the rights issue of equity shares, including the determination of rights issue price, issue size, rights entitlement ratio, record date etc.

Sanghi Industries: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 3 December 2022 to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds.

