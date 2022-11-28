Hero MotoCorp, IEX, JK Cement in spotlight

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from 1 December 2022. The price increase will be up to Rs 1500 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): The board of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Friday, 25 November 2022, approved a share buyback of upto Rs 98 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 200 per share through open market route.

JK Cement: Jaykaycem (Central), the wholly owned subsidiary of the company has successfully commenced cement grinding capacity of 2 MnTPA on 25 November 2022 at its newly set up cement manufacturing facilities situated at Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL): MFSL will purchase Mitsui Sumitomo Company Limited (MSI)'s balance 5.17% Max Life Insurance Company Limited (Max Life) stake at Rs 85 per share.

Va Tech Wabag: Va Tech Wabag has signed an agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) towards raising Rs. 200 crores through unlisted NonConvertible Debentures (NCD) carrying a 5 years and 3 months tenor which will be subscribed by ADB over a 12 month period.

Lemon Tree Hotel: The company has signed a License Agreement for a 42 room hotel in Jamshedpur under the company's brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel'. The hotel is expected to be operational by end of September, 2023.

