Wipro, Biocon, Zomato, Gland Pharma in focus

Wipro: Wipro announced that it is an official launch partner for Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Service (AWS), which provides the modern enterprise with intelligent security data to solve more security use cases, increase security visibility and reduce threats.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon announced that it has successfully completed its multi-billion-dollar (USD) acquisition of the global biosimilars business of its partner Viatris Inc.

Zomato: China's Alibaba Group is likely to sell a 3.5% stake in online food delivery aggregator Zomato through a block deal today that could fetch it about $200 million, as per reports.

Gland Pharma: Gland Pharma announced that it has through its wholly owned subsidiary Gland Pharma International PTE. Ltd, Singapore entered into a Put Option Agreement to acquire 100% of Cenexi Group for an equity value not exceeding Euro 120 million (Enterprise Value of Euro 230 million).

Greenpanel Industries: The board of director approved the winding up of the company's wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely, Greenpanel Singapore Pte. Ltd. pursuant to the rules and regulations of its host country. The board also approved write off the investment in the WOS to the extent of impairment of the asset due to accumulated losses of the WOS.

Kilpest India: 3B BlackBio Biotech India, a subsidiary of Kilpest India announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 100% shares of a European based company that specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative high-quality products for the life science and molecular diagnostic markets.

