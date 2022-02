SC Soft (subsidiary of Aurionpro) wins order in Costa Rica

To design, develop and supply on-board touch screen EMV validators

SC Soft, Singapore, an Aurionpro subsidiary, announced an order win to design, develop & supply of on-board validators supporting the upgradation to EMV open loop ticketing for the 200 pilot buses in Costa Rica.

The scope of the project includes delivery of SC SOFT's SCV 500 touch screen EMV validators, supporting validation of QR ticket.

The order is valued at USD 225,000 which covers the supply of equipment and implementation by the end of Q2 -2022, followed by the maintenance & support post warranty.

