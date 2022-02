Board of Ducon Infratechnologies approves issue of bonus shares

On 25 February 2022

The Board of Ducon Infratechnologies at its meeting held on 25 February 2022 has approved the increase in authorised share capital from Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore. The Board also recommended bonus issue of equity shares in ratio of 1:10.

The Board has appointed Maruti Deore (DIN-02780312) and Reema Shah (DIN - 09487913) as Directors (Independent, Non-Executive) for a period of 5 years, subject to approval of the shareholders.

