IFCI allots 6.10 cr equity shares to Govt. of India

IFCI has allotted 6,10,12,812 number of equity shares at a price of 16.39 each (inter-alia including security premium of 6.39/- each share) to Government of India (GoI) (Through President of India).
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares to the GoI on preferential basis, the shareholding of GoI has increased from 63.81% to 64.86% of the total paid-up share capital of the Company.
