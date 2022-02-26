PNC Infratech declared L1 bidder for NHAI road project in Uttar Pradesh

-
-
PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a NHAI Project of 32.98 km long, four laning of Mathura Bypass to Gaju Village section of NH 530B in the State of Uttar Pradesh, to be executed on Hybrid Annuity Mode for a Bid Project Cost of Rs. 885.0 crore.
The price bids were opened on Friday, 25 February 2022, with PNC's bid being the lowest (L1).
The Project is to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years post construction.
