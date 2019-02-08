SCI sizzles after strong Q3 result

Shipping Corporation of India jumped 6.65% to Rs 40.10 at 11:12 IST on BSE after net profit surged 119.72% to Rs 180.54 crore on 25.02% rise in total income to Rs 1237.30 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 February 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 215.03 points or 0.58% at 36,756.06
On the BSE, 59,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 41,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 40.95 and a low of Rs 39.10 so far during the day.
Shipping Corporation of India in the largest Indian shipping company. The company's owned fleet includes Bulk carriers, Crude oil tankers, Product tankers, Container vessels, Passenger-cum-Cargo vessels, Phosphoric Acid / Chemical carriers, LPG / Ammonia carriers and Offshore Supply Vessels.
