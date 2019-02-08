PC Jeweller Ltd Spurts 2.12%

Ltd has lost 7.94% over last one month compared to 5.19% gain in BSE Consumer Durables and 1.7% rise in the SENSEX

Ltd gained 2.12% today to trade at Rs 74.8. The BSE Consumer Durables is up 0.23% to quote at 21913.99. The is up 5.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 0.78% and added 0.72% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.51 % over last one year compared to the 7.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ltd has lost 7.94% over last one month compared to 5.19% gain in and 1.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 85161 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 425.9 on 07 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 46.9 on 26 Oct 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)