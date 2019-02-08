PC Jeweller Ltd Spurts 2.12%

PC Jeweller Ltd has lost 7.94% over last one month compared to 5.19% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.7% rise in the SENSEX
PC Jeweller Ltd gained 2.12% today to trade at Rs 74.8. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.23% to quote at 21913.99. The index is up 5.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 0.78% and Rajesh Exports Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.51 % over last one year compared to the 7.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
PC Jeweller Ltd has lost 7.94% over last one month compared to 5.19% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 85161 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 425.9 on 07 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 46.9 on 26 Oct 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
