SPARC drops after receiving demand order

fell 1.21% to Rs 146.50 at 10:01 IST on BSE after the company received a demand order worth Rs 46.04 crore for payment of Service Tax.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 196.75 points or 0.53% at 36,774.34.

On the BSE, 73,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 147.60 and a low of Rs 143.35 so far during the day.

(SPARC) said it is receipt of an 'Order' from the Office of the of GST & Central Excise, Mumbai East Commissionerate, demanding the payment of Service Tax along with penalty aggregating to Rs 46.04 crore along with interest under section 75 of the Finance Act, 1994. The company would contest the demand and would be filing an appropriate appeal against the Order within the stipulated period.

(SPARC) is a clinical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally, through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.

