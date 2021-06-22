Seamec gains on scrapping vessel "SEAMEC I"

-
-
Seamec rose 1.11% to Rs 495 after the company entered into an agreement with Jawandamal Dhannamal for scrap of vessel "SEAMEC I" at Rs 10.85 crore.
The delivery will be made by 15 July 2021 upon receipt of approval from appropriate government authorities. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 June 2021.
Seamec's consolidated net profit skid 21.9% to Rs 17.77 crore on 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 96.87 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Seamec is the region's leading provider of diving support vessel (DSV) based diving services. It also provides utility services and bulk carrier services.
