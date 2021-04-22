SEAMEC incorporated JV - SEAMEC NIRMAN INFRA

-
ALSO READ
Sunedison Infrastructure update on business restructuring
Axis Bank acquires 9.90% partnership interest in Fettle Tone LLP
Board of SEAMEC approves proposal for joint venture with Nirman Vridhi Infra
Sun Pharmaceuticals announces acquisition of ownership interest in AWACS and Trikaal
Dr Reddys Laboratories acquires stake in ABCD Technologies LLP
-
SEAMEC has incorporated a subsidiary in joint venture with NirmanVridhi Infra LLP under the name and style SEAMEC NIRMAN INFRA with 65% shareholding.
The Certificate of Incorporation in this regard has been received from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on 21 April 2021.
The primary object of this joint venture is to bid for and execute contracts, whether on consortium basis or joint venture or otherwise, whether awarded directly to the Company or outsourced or procured for construction and erection of roads, bridges, tunnels and other infrastructure projects, turnkey activities, EPC contracts and such other kind of construction and execution of Projects of varied natures floated or promoted by various government and non-government agencies, in India or abroad.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU