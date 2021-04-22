SEAMEC incorporated JV - SEAMEC NIRMAN INFRA

SEAMEC has incorporated a subsidiary in joint venture with NirmanVridhi Infra LLP under the name and style SEAMEC NIRMAN INFRA with 65% shareholding.

The Certificate of Incorporation in this regard has been received from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on 21 April 2021.

The primary object of this joint venture is to bid for and execute contracts, whether on consortium basis or joint venture or otherwise, whether awarded directly to the Company or outsourced or procured for construction and erection of roads, bridges, tunnels and other infrastructure projects, turnkey activities, EPC contracts and such other kind of construction and execution of Projects of varied natures floated or promoted by various government and non-government agencies, in India or abroad.

