Subex launches end-to-end augmented analytics platform HyperSense

Subex announced the launch of HyperSense, an end-to-end Augmented Analytics platform that helps enterprises make faster, better decisions by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the data value chain.

Developed based on Subex's extensive data analytics experience, HyperSense contains all the Augmented Analytics capabilities enterprises need in one flexible and modular platform. HyperSense's unique no-code capabilities allow users without a knowledge of coding to easily aggregate data from disparate sources, turn data into insights by building, interpreting, and tuning AI models, and effortlessly share their findings across the organization.

First defined by Gartner, Augmented Analytics uses enabling technologies such as machine learning and AI to assist with data preparation, insight generation, and insight explanation.

It empowers experts as well as non-data scientists by automating many aspects of data science, including model development, management and deployment of AI models.

AI is still in the early stages of meaningful adoption in most businesses. Enterprises eager to harness the promise of AI and machine learning technology typically encounter multiple roadblocks such as demonstrating proof of value through nimble pilots; the absence of an integrated AI and data stack, and a lack of AI skills.

