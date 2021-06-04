SEBI Increases Foreign Investment Limit For Mutual Funds To $1 Billion

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has now increased the overseas investment limit for local mutual funds.

The mutual funds can now make overseas investments subject to a maximum of US $ 1 billion per Mutual Fund, within the overall industry limit of US $ 7 billion. Mutual Funds can make investments in overseas Exchange Traded Fund (ETF(s)) subject to a maximum of US$ 300 million per Mutual Fund, within the overall industry limit of US$1billion.

