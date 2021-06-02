India Reports 1.32 Lakh New Daily Covid-19 Cases

India has reported 1.32 lakh New Cases in the last 24 hours, maintaining the trend of falling daily cases. The country has recorded less than 2 lakh Daily New Cases for 6 continuous days now. India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload.17,93,645 active cases have been reported today.

A net decline of 1,01,875 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 6.34% of the country's total Positive Cases. India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 20th consecutive day. A total of 2,31,456 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

