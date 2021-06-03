India Reports 1.34 Lakh Daily New Covid-19 Cases

India has reported 1,34,154 Daily New Cases in the last 24 hours. The country has recorded less than 2 lakh Daily New Cases for 7 continuous days now. India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload.

A total of 17,13,413 active cases have been reported today. A net decline of 80,232 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 6.02%of the country's total Positive Cases. India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 21st consecutive day. 2,11,499 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. A total of 21,59,873 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted over 35.3 crore (35,37,82,648) tests so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)