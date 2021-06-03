Currency In Circulation Rises 13.2% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation stayed almost unchanged on the week to stand at Rs 29.63 lakh crore as on May 28, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 1.2% on the week to Rs 37.05 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 13.2% on a year ago basis compared to 19.1% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has increased by 3.8% so far while the reserve money has gone up by 3.4%.

