Security & Intelligence Services India standalone net profit declines 69.30% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 743.47 croreNet profit of Security & Intelligence Services India declined 69.30% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 743.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 688.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales743.47688.49 8 OPM %5.836.96 -PBDT31.0734.60 -10 PBT20.8322.67 -8 NP14.6847.81 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU