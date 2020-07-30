JUST IN
Security & Intelligence Services India standalone net profit declines 69.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 743.47 crore

Net profit of Security & Intelligence Services India declined 69.30% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 743.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 688.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales743.47688.49 8 OPM %5.836.96 -PBDT31.0734.60 -10 PBT20.8322.67 -8 NP14.6847.81 -69

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:58 IST

