Security & Intelligence Services India standalone net profit declines 69.30% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Security & Intelligence Services India declined 69.30% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 743.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 688.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.743.47688.495.836.9631.0734.6020.8322.6714.6847.81

