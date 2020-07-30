Raaj Medisafe India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Raaj Medisafe India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Raaj Shaandilyaa writing his next for 'Dream Girl' collaborator Ayushmann Khurrana
Over 50% newly-elected Delhi MLAs have serious criminal cases: ADR analysis
FIR against actor for derogatory tweets about Rishi Kapoor
From bonding with family to focusing on self: TV stars use time off amid lockdown
-
Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 1.11 croreNet Loss of Raaj Medisafe India reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 5.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.111.03 8 5.474.80 14 OPM %-11.71-37.86 --10.05-16.25 - PBDT-0.16-0.59 73 -1.05-1.53 31 PBT-0.23-0.67 66 -1.37-1.84 26 NP-0.23-0.41 44 -1.36-1.59 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU