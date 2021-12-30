Sensex, Nifty end flat; IT shares outperform

The key equity indices ended with near the flat line, with some negative bias on Thursday. The Nifty closed tad above the 17,200 mark. While most shares across sectors declined, IT, consumer durables and healthcare stocks managed to outperform. Trading was volatile on account of monthly index F&O expiry on the NSE today.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 12.17 points or 0.02% to 57,794.32. The Nifty 50 index lost 9.65 points or 0.06% to 17,203.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.22% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.19%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1853 shares rose and 1508 shares fell. A total of 99 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

India reported 13,154 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload currently stands at 82,402. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.24%. Recovery rate currently stands at 98.38%. 7,486 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, which increases total recoveries to 3,42,58,778.

With the administration of 63,91,282 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 143.83 crore as per provisional reports till 7:00 IST today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 1.04% to 38,673.20. The index had declined 0.22% to end at 38,274.65 yesterday.

Coforge (up 4.15%), HCL Tech (up 2.11s%), MindTree (up 2.09%), Wipro (up 1.46%), Mphasis (up 1.30%), TCS (up 1.21%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.67%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 0.46%), Infosys (up 0.36%) and L&T Technology Services (up 0.26%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rama Steel Tubes hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 311.15 after the company procured orders worth Rs 4.33 crore from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL). This order is mainly for supplying 2500 electrical poles amounting to 580 MT.

Kalpataru Power Transmission jumped 5.02% to Rs 374.20 after the EPC company received new orders of Rs 1,560 crore across various businesses.

Indian Hotels Company fell 2.20% to Rs 177.95. Following the acquisition of balance 14.28% equity stake in ELEL Hotels and Investments (ELEL), which is holding the leasehold rights of the erstwhile Sea Rock hotel, ELEL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Deep Industries advanced 7.14% to Rs 156. The company has received letter of award from GSPC LNG (GLL) for hiring of gas compression services at GSPC LNG Terminal, Mundra, Gujarat, for a period of 5 years. The total estimated value of the contract is approximate Rs 44.40 crore.

KPI Global Infrastructure added 3% to Rs 318. The company has received confirmation of the order for executing solar power project of 10 MWDC capacity from Colourtex Industries, Surat under 'captive power producer (CPP)' segment.

Swelect Energy Systems fell 1.29% to Rs 252.25. ICRA has downgraded rating on company's long term - fund based term loan to BBB+/Stable, from A-/Negative.

Blue Dart Express advanced 1.45% to Rs 6283. ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA and short-term rating at A1+ assigned to the company's banking facilities. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Kimia Biosciences hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 56. The company has been validated for supply of pharmaceutical raw material (Bilastine) to Bangladesh by Government of Bangladesh. This certificate of source validation is valid for 3 years from date of issue.

Global Markets:

European equity indices edged higher on Thursday morning as holiday-thinned trading continued in the region. M

ost Asian stocks, however, declined, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

In the US, the Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Wednesday on a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike, as investors shrugged off concerns on the spreading omicron variant.

Data on Wednesday showed the US trade deficit in goods mushroomed to the widest ever in November as imports of consumer goods shot to a record, as the coronavirus pandemic has limited spending by Americans on services.

