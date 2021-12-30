Sensex, Nifty at the high point of the day

The domestic equity benchmarks pared all losses and traded with strong gains as they hit the day's high in morning trade. The Nifty was trading tad below the 17,250 mark. PSU banks, however, declined for the second consecutive session.

At 10:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 137.15 points or 0.24% to 57,943.64. The Nifty 50 index added 33.75 points or 0.2% to 17,247.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.50%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1940 shares rose and 1163 shares fell. A total of 108 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 0.46% to 2,497.45. the index has declined 1.20% in two sessions.

Bank of Baroda (down 0.93%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.92%), Canara Bank (down 0.73%), Union Bank of India (down 0.57%), Bank of India (down 0.29%), SBI (down 0.21%) and Indian Bank (down 0.18%) declined. However, Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.94%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.49%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank (up 0.42%), UCO Bank (up 0.39%) and Central Bank of India (up0.25%) bucked the trend.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indian Hotels Company shed 0.69% to Rs 180.70. After the acquisition of balance 14.28% equity stake in ELEL Hotels and Investments (ELEL), which is holding the leasehold rights of the erstwhile Sea Rock hotel, ELEL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Deep Industries advanced 7.64% to Rs 156.35. The company has received letter of award from GSPC LNG (GLL) for hiring of gas compression services at GSPC LNG Terminal, Mundra, Gujarat, for a period of 5 years. The total estimated value of the contract is approximate Rs 44.40 crore.

KPI Global Infrastructure jumped 4.33% to Rs 321.75. The company has received confirmation of the order for executing solar power project of 10 MWDC capacity from Colourtex Industries, Surat under 'captive power producer (CPP)' segment.

