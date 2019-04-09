Sensex, Nifty end volatile session higher

Key equity benchmarks settled with modest gains, supported by firmness in index stocks. Trading was volatile as investors geared up for the upcoming Q4 March 2019 results beginning later this week.

The Sensex rose 238.69 points or 0.62% to settle at 38,939.22. The index rose 278.46 points, or 0.72% at the day's high of 38,978.99. The index fell 101.81 points, or 0.26% at the day's low of 38,598.72.

The index rose 67.45 points or 0.58% to settle at 11,671.95. The index rose 79.40 points, or 0.68% at the day's high of 11,683.90. The index fell 34.80 points, or 0.30% at the day's low of 11,569.70.

Stocks hovered with minor losses in early trade. Indices trimmed gains in morning trade after reversing early losses. Key indices gyrated in positive and negative zone near flat line in mid-morning trade. Indices hit fresh intraday low in early afternoon trade. Key equity indices pared losses in afternoon trade. Barometers extended gains in mid-afternoon trade and hit fresh intraday high in late trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.10%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1170 shares rose and 1376 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.

Among the sectoral indices on BSE, the (up 1.40%), the S&P BSE Auto index (up 1.21%) and the S&P BSE Bankex (up 1.09%), outperformed the Sensex. The index (down 0.83%), the (down 0.40%) and the (up 0.12%), underperformed the Sensex.

(up 2.67%), ICICI (up 2.52%), (up 2.19%), (up 2.12%) and (up 1.83%), were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 0.95%), (down 0.76%), (down 0.48%) and (down 0.35%), were the major Sensex losers.

jumped 5.46% to Rs 103.25. said it achieved a turnover of Rs 2051.59 crore (provisional and unaudited) during the financial year 2018-2019, showing a double digit growth, an increase of 20% over the previous year's turnover of Rs 1703 crore. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

jumped 10.65% to Rs 200.45. Resurgence Fund ("lndiaRF"), promoted by and Credit, along with its affiliates announced an investment of up to Rs 992 crore ($144 million) in The investment proceeds will be used for a one-time settlement with existing lenders, general working capital and growth requirements of the company. This investment is structured by way of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 864 crore and subscription amount of Rs 32 crore towards share warrants to be allotted on a preferential basis. The subscription amount represents 25% of total amount of Rs 128 crore proposed to be raised upon issuance of equity shares against warrants. Subject to exercise of warrants, IndiaRF (along with its affiliates) will collectively end up owning 10.4% stake in the company on a fully diluted basis. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

rose 0.41% to Rs 291.85. The company said its rose 3% to 16.69 million tonnes in the year ended March 2019 over the year ended March 2018. Production of flat rolled products rose 3% to 11.74 million tonnes while production of rose 9% to 3.87 million tonnes in the year ended March 2019 over the year ended March 2018.

fell 3% to 4.17 million tonnes in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. Production of flat rolled products rose 1% to 3.01 million tonnes while production of fell 8% to 0.99 million tonnes in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 9 April 2019.

lost 3.54%. announced that a fire broke out at its facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in the afternoon yesterday, 8 April 2019. The fire has been brought under control. The company is in the process of assessing the extent of damage. The operations of the plant have been affected. This will not have any impact on the business operations of the company. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

(Sun Pharma) rose 1.66%. (Sun Pharma) announced that its subsidiary, Sun Pharma Distributors (SPDL), will commence distribution of the company's in from April 2019, on the same terms as was with Aditya Medisales, in a phased manner upon receipt of requisite regulatory approvals. This phased transition is expected to be fully completed by the first quarter of financial year ending March 2020. The above-mentioned transition and consequential one-time reduction in sales and profit will impact Sun Pharma's financial results for the period ended 31 March 2019.

Further, has completed assignment of its business rights and obligations, including those arising from the supply contract with Sun Pharma to a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma. This has no material impact on the profit or loss for the year ended 31 March 2019. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

gained 4.08%. said its board will meet on 26 April 2019, to consider borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, MTN. The board will also consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares including but not limited through preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement (QIP)/ global depository receipts (GDRs)/ American depository receipts (ADRs)/ foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs)/ or any other methods on private placement basis, subject to regulatory approvals, as may be required. The board will also consider audited financial statements of the bank for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

rose 0.89%. Digitate, a of announced that Canada's and pharmacy leader, Loblaw, has successfully deployed its cognitive automation software, ignio, as part of its lT transformation program. embarked on an enterprise lT transformation journey to radically improve user and customer experience, and reduce the cost of operations. The announcement was made during market hours today, 9 April 2019.

rose 0.94%. has priced the Notes at 3.875% fixed rate on 8 April 2019 under the Medium Term Notes Programme acting through its IBU having an issue size of US$ 400 million. The Notes carry a fixed coupon of 3.875% and shall be payable on a semiannual basis. The Notes are expected to be settled on 15 April 2019 and will mature on 15 April 2022 i.e., a period of three years from the date of allotment of the Notes. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.385, compared with its close of 69.67 during the previous trading session.

In the global commodities markets, Brent for June 2019 settlement was up 17 cents at $71.27 a barrel. The contract rose 76 cents, or 1.08% to settle at $71.10 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Overseas, European stocks bounced back after opening lower Tuesday. US Trade on Monday proposed a list of products on which to slap tariffs as retaliation for European aircraft subsidies.

Market participants are watching the latest development surrounding Britain's attempt to extricate itself from the was set to decide on an extension to the so-called Brexit deadline, possibly setting a date at the end of the year or even in 2020.

Asian shares ended higher as investors braced for key events later in the week, including the kick-off of the US earnings season and a crucial Brexit summit. Investors are also awaiting concrete progress on U.S.- trade negotiations which will be symbolically concluded with a meeting between and his Chinese counterpart

In US, the Dow ended the session lower while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq settled higher on Monday, as investors braced for the first quarter earnings. U.S. factory orders fell 0.5% in February. The data show that growth in the continues to expand but manufacturers are becoming more cautious.

