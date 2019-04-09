Market hits fresh intraday high

Key benchmark indices extended gains and hit hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 154.52 points or 0.4% at 38,855.05. The index was up 42.95 points or 0.37% at 11,647.45.

Stocks hovered with minor losses in early trade. Indices trimmed gains in morning trade after reversing early losses. Key indices gyrated in positive and negative zone near flat line in mid-morning trade. Indices hit fresh intraday low in early afternoon trade. Key equity indices pared losses in afternoon trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.04%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.1%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1053 shares rose and 1333 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

rose 0.73%. has priced the Notes at 3.875% fixed rate on 8 April 2019 under the Medium Term Notes Programme acting through its IBU having an issue size of US$ 400 million. The Notes carry a fixed coupon of 3.875% and shall be payable on a semiannual basis. The Notes are expected to be settled on 15 April 2019 and will mature on 15 April 2022 i.e., a period of three years from the date of allotment of the Notes. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

rose 1.08%. Digitate, a of announced that Canada's and pharmacy leader, Loblaw, has successfully deployed its cognitive automation software, ignio, as part of its lT transformation program. embarked on an enterprise lT transformation journey to radically improve user and customer experience, and reduce the cost of operations. The announcement was made during market hours today, 9 April 2019.

Asian Paints was down 2.96%. Asian Paints announced that a fire broke out at its facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in the afternoon yesterday, 8 April 2019. The fire has been brought under control. The company is in the process of assessing the extent of damage. The operations of the plant have been affected. This will not have any impact on the business operations of the company. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

fell 0.33% after the company said its fell 3% to 4.17 million tonnes in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. Production of flat rolled products rose 1% to 3.01 million tonnes while production of fell 8% to 0.99 million tonnes in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 9 April 2019.

rose 3% to 16.69 million tonnes in the year ended March 2019 over the year ended March 2018. Production of flat rolled products rose 3% to 11.74 million tonnes while production of rose 9% to 3.87 million tonnes in the year ended March 2019 over the year ended March 2018.

Overseas, European stocks were trading lower Tuesday, as investors responded to a new tariff threat from the US. US Trade on Monday proposed a list of products on which to slap tariffs as retaliation for European aircraft subsidies.

Market participants are watching the latest development surrounding Britain's attempt to extricate itself from the was set to decide on an extension to the so-called deadline, possibly setting a date at the end of the year or even in 2020.

Asian shares were trading higher as investors braced for key events later in the week, including the kick-off of the US earnings season and a crucial summit. Investors are also awaiting concrete progress on U.S.- trade negotiations which will be symbolically concluded with a meeting between and his Chinese counterpart

In US, the Dow ended the session lower while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq settled higher on Monday, as investors braced for the first quarter earnings. U.S. factory orders fell 0.5% in February. The data show that growth in the continues to expand but manufacturers are becoming more cautious.

