Market logs modest gains

Key indices settled with modest gains on buying demand in index pivotals. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 238.69 points or 0.62% at 38,939.22. The index rose 67.45 points or 0.58% at 11,671.95.

Stocks hovered with minor losses in early trade. Indices trimmed gains in morning trade after reversing early losses. Key indices gyrated in positive and negative zone near flat line in mid-morning trade. Indices hit fresh intraday low in early afternoon trade. Key equity indices pared losses in afternoon trade. Stocks extended gains in mid-afternoon trade. Indices hit hit fresh intraday high in late trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.1%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1168 shares rose and 1378 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.

rose 0.89%. Digitate, a of announced that Canada's and pharmacy leader, Loblaw, has successfully deployed its cognitive automation software, ignio, as part of its lT transformation program. embarked on an enterprise lT transformation journey to radically improve user and customer experience, and reduce the cost of operations. The announcement was made during market hours today, 9 April 2019.

IndusInd rose 0.94%. IndusInd has priced the Notes at 3.875% fixed rate on 8 April 2019 under the Medium Term Notes Programme acting through its IBU having an issue size of US$ 400 million. The Notes carry a fixed coupon of 3.875% and shall be payable on a semiannual basis. The Notes are expected to be settled on 15 April 2019 and will mature on 15 April 2022 i.e., a period of three years from the date of allotment of the Notes. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

lost 3.54%. announced that a fire broke out at its facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in the afternoon yesterday, 8 April 2019. The fire has been brought under control. The company is in the process of assessing the extent of damage. The operations of the plant have been affected. This will not have any impact on the business operations of the company. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

(Sun Pharma) rose 1.66%. (Sun Pharma) announced that its subsidiary, Sun Pharma Distributors (SPDL), will commence distribution of the company's in from April 2019, on the same terms as was with Aditya Medisales, in a phased manner upon receipt of requisite regulatory approvals. This phased transition is expected to be fully completed by the first quarter of financial year ending March 2020. The above-mentioned transition and consequential one-time reduction in sales and profit will impact Sun Pharma's financial results for the period ended 31 March 2019.

Further, has completed assignment of its business rights and obligations, including those arising from the supply contract with Sun Pharma to a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma. This has no material impact on the profit or loss for the year ended 31 March 2019. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

Yes gained 4.08%. said its board will meet on 26 April 2019, to consider borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, MTN. The board will also consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares including but not limited through preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement (QIP)/ global depository receipts (GDRs)/ American depository receipts (ADRs)/ foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs)/ or any other methods on private placement basis, subject to regulatory approvals, as may be required. The board will also consider audited financial statements of the bank for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 8 April 2019.

Overseas, European stocks were trading lower Tuesday, as investors responded to a new tariff threat from the US. US Trade on Monday proposed a list of products on which to slap tariffs as retaliation for European aircraft subsidies.

Market participants are watching the latest development surrounding Britain's attempt to extricate itself from the was set to decide on an extension to the so-called Brexit deadline, possibly setting a date at the end of the year or even in 2020.

Asian shares nudged higher as investors braced for key events later in the week, including the kick-off of the US earnings season and a crucial Brexit summit. Investors are also awaiting concrete progress on U.S.- trade negotiations which will be symbolically concluded with a meeting between and his Chinese counterpart

In US, the Dow ended the session lower while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq settled higher on Monday, as investors braced for the first quarter earnings. U.S. factory orders fell 0.5% in February. The data show that growth in the continues to expand but manufacturers are becoming more cautious.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)