Sensex, Nifty hit day's high; RIL crosses 2,000 mark

Key barometer indices advanced further and hit fresh intraday high in early afternoon trade. At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 66.05 points or 0.17% at 37,996.38. The Nifty 50 index added 18.95 points or 0.17% at 11,181.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.79% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.27%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1209 shares rose and 1150 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) rose 1.80% to Rs 2007.40. It hit an intraday high of Rs 2010.

Coronavirus Update:

India reported 4,11,133 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 28,732 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Total coronavirus cases worldwide stood at 14,951,347 with 616,550 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.42% to 24.775. The Nifty July 2020 futures were trading at 11,162.65, at a discount of 18.55 points compared with the spot at 11,181.20. The Nifty futures fell 3.27% or 365.35 points to hit the day's low at 10,805.20

On the weekly index options front, the Nifty option chain for 23 July 2020 expiry showed maximum Call Open Interest (OI) of 38 lakh contracts at the 11,200 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 42.49 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

On the monthly index options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 30.37 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 37.70 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty CPSE index rose 2.13% extending gains for fourth day. The index has added 7.35% in four sessions.

Among the index constituents, Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.63%), NTPC (up 3.45%) and Coal India (up 2.25%) were top gainers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hatsun Agro Products jumped 5.81% to Rs 675.30 after the company reported a 9.6% rise in net profit to Rs 56.1 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 51.19 crore posted in Q1 June 2019. Revenue for operations for quarter ending 30 June 2020 stood at Rs 1279.27 crore, falling 10.11% over Rs 1423.22 crore in the same period last year.

La Opala RG surged 5.08% to Rs 206, amid heavy volumes. The counter saw volume of 94682 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 21.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4412 shares. Volumes stood at 2600 shares in the last trading session, with 61.62% shares of the total traded quantity marked for delivery.

Mahindra CIE Automotive slipped 3.51% to Rs 110.10 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 128.74 crore in Q2 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 126.22 crore in Q2 June 2019. Net sales slumped 65.7% to Rs 735.47 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 147.06 crore in Q2 June 2020 compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 173.44 crore in Q2 June 2019. Consolidated net financial debt stood at Rs 1,454.10 crore as on 30 June 2020 as compared to Rs 1,148.80 crore as on 31 December 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)