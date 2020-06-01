Exide Industries Ltd jumps 4.82%

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.75, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.51% in last one year as compared to a 18.05% fall in NIFTY and a 22.48% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.75, up 4.82% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.4% on the day, quoting at 9906.3. The Sensex is at 33598.87, up 3.62%. Exide Industries Ltd has added around 15.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6218.8, up 3.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 171.15, up 5.98% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

