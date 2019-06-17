Sensex, Nifty hit fresh intraday low

Key indices further extended losses and hit fresh intraday low in afternoon trade. At 13:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 366.57 points or 0.93% at 39,085.50. The index was down 111.25 points or 0.94% at 11,712.05.

Trading for the day began on a negative note. Selling picked up pace as the session advanced.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.88%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.91%.

The market breadth was weak. On BSE, 630 shares advanced and 1712 shares declined. A total of 138 shares were unchanged.

(down 3.98%), (down 3.07%), (down 2.41%), (down 2.13%) and (down 1.96%), were the major Sensex losers.

IT stocks were mixed. (up 2.77%), (up 1.96%), Infotech (up 0.90%), (up 0.55%), (up 0.42%) and (up 0.18%), edged higher.

(down 0.61%), (down 0.51%) (down 0.24%), (down 0.17%) and (down 0.15%), edged lower.

was up 0.68%. announced after market hours on Friday, 14 June 2019, that the (USFDA) completed inspection of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facilities in units 1 & 3 at Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with two observations. The company stated that the observations are procedural in nature. It was a regular surveillance audit by USFDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection.

On the macro front, India's exports were $29.99 billion in May 2019, as compared to $28.86 billion in May 2018, showing a growth of 3.93%. In rupee terms, exports were Rs 2.09 lakh crore in May 2019, as compared to Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May 2018, registering a growth of 7.36%. Imports were $45.35 billion (Rs 3.16 lakh crore) in May 2019, which was 4.31% higher in dollar terms and 7.76% higher in rupee terms over imports of $43.48 billion (Rs 2.93 lakh crore) in May 2018. The data was announced by the government after market hours on Friday, 14 June 2019.

Overseas, European shares were trading higher on Monday. Asian shares were mixed. Investors were cautious ahead of a closely-watched meeting, while political tensions in the and Hong Kong kept risk-appetite in check.

US stocks ended lower on Friday, 14 June 2019, as investors turned cautious before this week's Fed meeting, while a warning from on slowing demand weighed on chipmakers and added to U.S.- trade worries.

In economic data, industrial production rose 0.4% in May, a solid and broad-based gain helped by increased production of pickup trucks and cars, the said Friday. It was the strongest monthly rise in six months

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)