Market may open on a flat note

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could fall 3 points at the opening bell.

On the macro front, exports were $29.99 billion in May 2019, as compared to $28.86 billion in May 2018, exhibiting a growth of 3.93%. In rupee terms, exports were Rs 2.09 lakh crore in May 2019, as compared to Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May 2018, registering a growth of 7.36%. Imports were $45.35 billion (Rs 3.16 lakh crore) in May 2019, which was 4.31% higher in dollar terms and 7.76% higher in rupee terms over imports of $43.48 billion (Rs 2.93 lakh crore) in May 2018. The data was announced by government after market hours on Friday, 14 June 2019.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading mixed on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of a closely-watched Federal Reserve meeting, while political tensions in the and Hong Kong kept risk-appetite in check.

US stocks ended lower on Friday as investors turned cautious before this week's Fed meeting, while a warning from on slowing demand weighed on chipmakers and added to U.S.- trade worries.

Back home,key domestic indices edged lower on Friday, 14 June 2019 due to selling pressure in FMCG and banks shares. The Sensex fell 289.29 points or 0.73% to settle at 39,452.07, its lowest closing level since 24 May 2019. The 50 index fell 90.75 points or 0.76% to settle at 11,823.30, its lowest closing level since 23 May 2019.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 238.64 crore on Friday, 14 June 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 376.47 crore on Friday, 14 June 2019, as per provisional data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)