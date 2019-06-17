Indices extend fall

Key benchmark indices extended fall in morning trade after an initial decline. At 10:15 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 192.23 points or 0.49% at 39,259.84. The index was down 65.3 points or 0.55% at 11,757.90.

Trading for the day began on a negative note as domestic stocks edged lower in early trade on selling pressure in index pivotals.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.57%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.54%. Both these indices umderperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 541 shares advanced and 1219 shares declined. A total of 98 shares were unchanged.

On the macro front, data released by government after market hours on Friday, 14 June 2019 showed that India's exports were $29.99 billion in May 2019, as compared to $28.86 billion in May 2018, showing a growth of 3.93%. In rupee terms, exports were Rs 2.09 lakh crore in May 2019, as compared to Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May 2018, registering a growth of 7.36%. Imports were $45.35 billion (Rs 3.16 lakh crore) in May 2019, which was 4.31% higher in dollar terms and 7.76% higher in rupee terms over imports of $43.48 billion (Rs 2.93 lakh crore) in May 2018.

