Sensex, Nifty scale record high

Equity indices traded at the record high level with small gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 16,550 level. Metal, banks and financial shares gained while media and pharma stocks corrected.

At 11:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 194.63 points or 0.35% at 55,631.25. The Nifty 50 index was up 41.2 points or 0.26% at 16,570.15.

The Sensex hit record high of 55,653.33 while the Nifty scaled record high of 16,577.30 in mid-morning trade.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was off 0.15% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.48%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1128 shares rose and 1931 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 207,146,797 with 4,361,520 global deaths.

India reported 381,947 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 431,642 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

New Listings:

Shares of Windlas Biotech were currently trading at Rs 424.55 per share at 10:08 IST on the BSE, at a discount of 7.71% to the issue price of Rs 460 per share. The scrip was listed at Rs 439 per share, at a discount of 4.57% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 452.10 and a low of Rs 407.25. On the BSE, over 2.04 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. The initial public offer of Windlas Biotech received bids for 13.78 crore shares as against 61.36 lakh shares on offer, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 22.47 times.

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics were currently trading at Rs 1024.8 per share at 10:24 IST on the BSE, at a premium of 7.42% to the issue price of Rs 954 per share. The scrip was listed at Rs 1025 per share, at a premium of 7.44% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 1099.50 and a low of 961.45. On the BSE, over 3.06 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

The initial public offer of Krsnaa Diagnostics received bids for 45.80 crore shares as against 71.12 lakh shares on offer, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 64.40 times.

Shares of Devyani International were currently trading at Rs 129.1, at a premium of 43.44% compared with the issue price of Rs 90 per share. The scrip was listed at Rs 141 per share, at a premium of 56.67% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 141.05 and a low of Rs 120.75. On the BSE, over 51.07 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. The initial public offer of quick-service restaurant chain (QSR) operator Devyani International received bids for 1,313.79 crore shares as against 11.25 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 116.71 times.

Shares of Exxaro Tiles were currently trading at Rs 128, at a premium of 6.67% compared with the issue price of Rs 120 per share. The scrip was listed at Rs 126 per share, at a premium of 5% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 132.30 and a low of Rs 126. On the BSE, over 3.91 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. The initial public offer of vitrified tile manufacturer Exxaro Tiles received bids for 25.96 crore shares as against 1.14 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 22.68 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 0.74% to 5,842, rising for fourth consecutive trading session. The metal index added nearly 5% in four days.

APL Apollo Tubes (up 2.99%), Vedanta (up 2.85%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.45%), Tata Steel (up 1.98%) and NMDC (up 0.96%) and Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.26%) advanced.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were trading lower on Monday as the delta virus strain hampers economic reopening and as investors reacted to the release of economic data. South Korea's markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Retail sales in China rose 8.5% in July as compared with a year ago, according to official data released Monday. Meanwhile, industrial production grew 6.4% in July.

Japan's GDP rose 0.3% in the second quarter as compared with the previous three months, when it contracted 0.9%, according to official preliminary estimates released Monday.

In US, the Dow Industrial and S&P 500 edged up to closing records on Friday, buoyed by a climb in Walt Disney shares, but a sharp drop in consumer sentiment kept gains in check.

The University of Michigan's sentiment read for August printed at just 70.2, the weakest since December 2011.

