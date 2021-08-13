Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.35%, NIFTY climbs 1.01%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.35% at 32678.8 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 3.33%, HCL Technologies Ltd gained 2.09% and Wipro Ltd jumped 1.59%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 80.00% over last one year compared to the 46.27% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Services Sector index gained 1.00% and Nifty Media index is down 0.93% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.01% to close at 16529.1 while the SENSEX increased 1.08% to close at 55437.29 today.

