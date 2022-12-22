Sensex slips 204 pts, Nifty below 18,150 mark

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 18,150 level after hitting the day's high of 18,318.75 in early trade. Pharma and healthcare stocks were in demand due to fears of Covid outbreak in China, the US, and other countries. On the other hand, PSU bank, realty, and oil & gas shares witnessed a bit of a selling pressure. Trading was volatile due to expiry of weekly index options on the NSE.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 204.01 points or 0.33% to 60,863.23 . The Nifty 50 index lost 65.15 points or 0.36% to 18,133.95.

The broader market underperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.22% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 2.06%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 583 shares rose and 2,733 shares fell. A total of 102 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,119.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,757.37 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 December, provisional data showed.

New listing:

Shares of Sula Vineyards were currently trading at Rs 463.4 at 10:28 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.86% compared with the issue price of Rs 357.

The scrip was listed at Rs 358, at a premium of 0.28% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 363.40 and a low of 339. On the BSE, over 2.39 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index declined 1.33% to 8,300. The index slipped 3.11% in two trading sessions.

Aegis Logistics (down 2.79%), Indraprastha Gas (down 2.4%), Adani Total Gas (down 2.36%), Gujarat Gas (down 1.78%), Mahanagar Gas (down 1.74%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 1.68%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 1.49%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.36%), Castrol India (down 1.28%) and GAIL (India) (down 1.21%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Industries (RIL) added 0.14%. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited ('RRVL'), a subsidiary of RIL, on 22 December 2022, signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% equity stake in METRO Cash & Carry India (METRO India) for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore, subject to closing adjustments.

Talbros Automotive Components slipped 2.39%. The company, through its joint venture (JV) Talbros Marugo Rubber, has received a new multi-year order worth Rs 150 crore for rubber hoses. These rubber hoses will be directly used to facilitate the E20 fuel mechanism from multiple passenger vehicle (PV) OEMs in India. This order is to be executed over a period of next 5 years.

Supriya Lifescience declined 2.15%. The company has signed captive solar project agreement with Enrich Energy to develop 4.68 megawatt peak (MWp) DC Solar Photovoltaic Power Project at Nanded, Maharashtra.

