Energy shares edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 32.27 points or 0.36% at 8973.34 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.15%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.46%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.25%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.23%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.75%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.71%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 0.63%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.59%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.43%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 0.8%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.74%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.26 or 0.05% at 62441.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.9 points or 0.05% at 18570.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.31 points or 0.23% at 29827.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.67 points or 0.26% at 9257.42.

On BSE,1792 shares were trading in green, 983 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)