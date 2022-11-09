Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 62.33 points or 0.71% at 8883.01 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Coal India Ltd (up 4.91%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 4.29%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.76%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 1.4%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 0.93%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 0.87%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.66%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.41%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.19%).

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (down 4.13%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 3.52%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.57%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 143.23 or 0.23% at 61328.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.2 points or 0.17% at 18233.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.66 points or 0.23% at 29360.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.73 points or 0.18% at 9158.07.

On BSE,1871 shares were trading in green, 1062 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

