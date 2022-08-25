Sensex spurts 219 pts, realty stocks in demand

The benchmark indices traded with modest gains in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered above the 17,650 mark. All the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the green with PSU bank, realty and consumer durables stocks gaining the most.

At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 219.33 points or 0.37% to 59,304.76. The Nifty 50 index gained 60.05 points or 0.34% to 17,665.

The broader market outperforms the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.76% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.66%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,173 shares rose and 1,213 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 7.304 as compared with 7.286 at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee was slightly lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 79.87, compared with its close of 79.86 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2022 settlement gained 0.64% to Rs 51,766.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, declined 0.45% to 108.19.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2022 settlement rose 44 cents or 0.43% at $101.66 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index gained 2.31% to 459.20. The index advanced 4.58% in two trading sessions.

Indiabulls Real Estate (up 4.58%), Godrej Properties (up 3.87%), DLF (up 2.76%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.68%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.31%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.25%), Sobha (up 1.82%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.16%), Sunteck Realty (up 0.12%) edged higher.

Macrotech Developers shed 0.47%. The company said its board will consider raising of funds upto Rs 250 crore on 29 August 2022. The board of directors of the company will consider raising funds through issuing non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches.

