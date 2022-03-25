Shares near the day's low; realty stocks in demand

The key equity benchmarks traded near the day's low in morning trade. The Nifty was trading below the 17,200 mark. Realty stocks advanced for the second day in a row.

At 10:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 116.51 points or 0.20% to 57,479.17. The Nifty 50 index lost 37.20 points or 0.22% to 17,185.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.31%.

Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 1724 shares rose and 1308 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 0.96% to 448. The index has added 1.46% in two sessions.

Prestige Estates (up2.26%), Godrej Properties (up 1.90%), DLF (up 0.90%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.69%), Indiabulls Real Estate (up 0.62%) and Sobha Developers (up 0.50%) advanced.

Macrotech Developers (down 1.99%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.63%), The Phoenix Mills (down 0.57%) and Sunteck Realty (down 0.31%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GTPL Hathway rose 1.76% to Rs 197.05. The company announced its partnership with Verimatrix to onboard its Video Content Authority System (VCAS) to protect its Google Android TV-based DVB Hybrid set top box.

Lumax Auto Technologies added 0.78% to Rs 180.90. The application filed by the company along with its subsidiaries under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for automobile and auto component industry (PLI-AUTO) has been approved by IFCI.

Capri Global Capital gained 0.67% to Rs 620.10. Capri Global Housing Finance, a wholly owned subsidy of Capri Global Capital, has entered a co-lending alliance with State Bank of India (SBI).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)