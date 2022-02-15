Sensex spurts 805 pts, Nifty above 17,090; breadth negative

The key equity benchmarks were trading near the day's high in afternoon trade. The Nifty was was trading above the 17,090 mark after hitting the day's low of 16,839.25 in morning trade. All the sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the green. Auto, media and FMCG shares were in demand.

At 13:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 804.45 points or 1.43% to 57,210.29. The Nifty 50 index added 247.40 points or 1.47% to 17,090.20.

Value buying emerged after the Nifty slumped 4.33% in the past two sessions. The sentiment was impacted by weak global cues on account on Russia-Ukraine tensions. Firm crude oil prices and continuous selling of domestic equities by foreign portfolio investors also put pressure on shares.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.13%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1483 shares rose and 1801 shares fell. A total of 107 shares were unchanged.

Eicher Motors (up 5.36%), Hero Motocorp (up 4.25%), Shree Cement (up 4.12%), NestlIndia (up 3.20%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 2.96%) were top Nifty gainers.

Cipla (down 2.83%), Tata Steel (down 1.97%), ONGC (down 0.75%) and Power Grid Corporation of India (down 0.67%) were major Nifty losers.

Economy:

India's retail inflation jumped to 6.01% in January 2022 compared to 5.56% in December 2021. As per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data, rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation in food and beverages rose to 5.58% compared to 4.5% in December. However, on a month-on-month basis, retail inflation fell by 0.3%.

The inflation print for January 2022 is along expected lines, with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das saying earlier that it was likely to come in around the 6% mark.

