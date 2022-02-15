Stocks may stage a comeback after Monday's crash

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 95 points at the opening bell.
On the macro front, India's headline inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 6.01% in January 2022, as per data released by the National Statistical Office on February 14. CPI inflation was 5.66% in December 2021.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Tuesday as investors in the region continue to monitor tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Japan's economy expanded 5.4% on an annualized basis in the final quarter of 2021, according to government data released Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 retreated on Monday as investors evaluated concerns about the Federal Reserve's plan for interest rate hikes and tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Global markets have been kept on edge amid fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with the U.S. closing its embassy in Kyiv. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine's border.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the benchmark indices ended with substantial losses on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 1,747.08 points or 3% at 56,405.84. The Nifty 50 index slipped 531.95 points or 3.06% at 16,842.80.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,253.70 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,170.29 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 February, provisional data showed.
