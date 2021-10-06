Sensex, Nifty extend losses; breadth turns negative

The domestic equity indices declined sharply in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty slipped below the 17,700 mark. Metal stocks declined for the second consecutive day.
At 14:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 373.78 points or 0.63% to 59,371.10. The Nifty 50 index declined 123.20 points or 0.69% to 17,699.10. The Nifty hit the day's high of 17,884.60 in early trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.94% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.24%.
The market breadth turned negative. On the BSE, 1501 shares rose and 1740 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.
Numbers to Track:
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 74.7625 from its previous closing of 74.44.
MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2021 settlement fell 0.34% to Rs 46,600.
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper (06.10 GS 2031) was currently at 6.273% as compared with its previous closing of 6.260%.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.34% to 94.30.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2021 settlement rose 16 cents or 0.19% to $82.72 a barrel.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index fell 2.09% to 5,678.90. The index has declined by 2.21% in two sessions.
National Aluminum Co. (down 4.05%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.31%), Vedanta (down 2.62%), JSW Steel (down 2.30%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.20%), SAIL (down 2.05%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 1.70%), Tata Steel (down 1.44%), NMDC (down 1.40%) and Welspun Corp (down 1.01%) declined.
Hindustan Copper jumped 5.75% to Rs 126.95 on reports that Vedanta Group is open to buying government's stake in the company. Vedanta Group's founder Anil Agarwal told the media that the company will look to bid for buying government's stake in Hindustan Copper as and when the state-owned firm is put up for privatisation. As on 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 72.76% stake in Hindustan Copper.
Coal India fell 1.92% to Rs 194.15. The company's board has accorded in-principle approval to pre-feasibility report for setting up integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha which shall include bauxite mining, alumina refinery, aluminium smelter and associated captive power plant by its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU